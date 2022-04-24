2,000 ASF-infected pigs disappeared from Lukut farms: Exco

SEREMBAN: All pigs housed in 19 unlicensed farms in Kampung Baru Site A, Tanah Merah, Lukut, Port Dickson, near here, were believed to have been taken out of the farms without the knowledge of the authorities, said Negeri Sembilan Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Action Committee chairman Datuk Bakri Sawir.

He said about 2,000 pigs located near the farms were infected with the African Swine Flu (ASF) before they were taken out by the farm owners to unknown locations.

“On April 13, a total of 273 pigs infected with the African Swine Fever (ASF) were culled. Several days later, the Negeri Sembilan Veterinary Services Department (JPVNS) conducted checks on 19 farms but found the pigs missing.

“However, we do not have any proof all the pigs had been culled,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Bakri said JPVNS had carried out checks along the main routes where the 19 illegal farms were involved.

He said investigations are ongoing and legal actions will be taken against those involved.

Bakri also urged the public to report to JPVNS or the state authorities anyone found trying to sell the infected pigs below market price.

The media recently reported that JPVNS had confirmed ASF was detected at a farm in Kampung Baru Tanah Merah Site A, Port Dickson on April 9 and the cost involved to cull the 273 ASF-infected pigs on April 13 was RM20,000. - Bernama