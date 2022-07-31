2,000 flags for grabs as Keluarga Malaysia Merdeka Convoy tours Selangor

SHAH ALAM: A total of 2,000 Malaysian flags will be distributed by the Selangor Information Department at 10 stops that the Keluarga Malaysia Merdeka Convoy 2022 (KMKM 2022) will make in Selangor after it was flagged off yesterday for a three-day tour.

According to the department, each stop will receive 200 flags, including 100 hand-held flags.

On the second day, it said the convoy had arrived at Jeram Secondary Religious School in Kuala Selangor for the passing of the baton by Klang District assistant officer Aniza Azmi to Kuala Selangor district representative, Jeram sub-district chief Mohd Rizan Haron.

“This evening’s reception for the arrival of the Merdeka Convoy was grand and full of patriotism with the waving of the Jalur Gemilang along the entrance by the students of Jeram School,“ the department noted through a post on its Facebook page.

The KMKM 2022 will tour five districts of Kuala Langat, Petaling, Klang, Kuala Selangor and Sabak Bernam to instill the spirit of patriotism in Selangor before it passes on the baton to the next state, Perak at Dataran Menara Condong in Teluk Intan tomorrow. - Bernama