IPOH: The state government expects about 2,000 people to participate in the Perak Virtual Run 2020, which will be held at 30 selected tourist spots statewide from Aug 1-30.

State Housing, Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi said among the locations involved were Tambun, Gua Tempurung, Bagan Datuk, Lumut, Parit, Taman Tasik Taiping, Kellie’s Castle, Bandar Muallim and Teluk Intan.

She said the programme, based on the sports tourism concept, would be held for the first time in Malaysia and was the state government’s initiative, through Tourism Perak, to liven up the 63rd National Day celebration this year.

“This programme is also one of the ways for us to promote Perak as a tourist destination during the month of August,“ she said at a press conference after the launching ceremony of the Perak Virtual Run 2020 in conjunction with the 63rd National Day celebration at the Lost World Of Tambun here today.

Under the programme, participants will have to choose one of the set locations and complete the five-kilometre run to qualify for the souvenir kit comprising a t-shirt and medal.

“For example, if I choose Kellie’s Castle in Batu Gajah, I have to finish the five-kilometre run according to the set route. Once the run is completed, we will upload the results through an application to be set by the organisers.

“If the organisers are satisfied with the run, they will send us the souvenir kit after the Malaysia Day celebration on Sept 16,“ she said.

Commenting on the 30 locations selected, Nolee Ashilin said that apart from introducing state tourism products, the selection was also to ensure comfort and avoid inconvenience such as congestion.

“We offer a lot of locations because we do not want any of the places to be over-crowded. At the same time, the situation will also be under control and the participants’ comfort will be assured,“ she said.

Apart from that, Nolee Ashilin said those interested to take part will have to pay RM60 and registration via http://meoscmalaysia.com/perak-virtual-run-2020 or Facebook Tourism Perak. — Bernama