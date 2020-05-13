20,000 e-ciggies worth RM100,000 seized in Pasir Mas

KOTA BARU: A total of 20,000 electronic cigarettes worth RM100,000 were seized from a man at a road block mounted by the 9th Battalion of the General Operation Force (GOF9) in Banggol Kong near Jeram Perdah, Pasir Mas, yesterday.

GOF9 Commanding Officer Supt Nor Azizan Yusof said the man, in his 30s, was spotted driving his four-wheel-drive in a suspicious manner before he was stopped for inspection at the road block at 9.15am.

“Upon search, we found 100 boxes containing 20,000 electronic cigarettes in the vehicle. Initial probe revealed that the cigarettes were meant to be smuggled into a neighbouring country,” he told Bernama when contacted here today.

Further investigations are ongoing under Section 15 (4)(a) of the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations 2004. — Bernama