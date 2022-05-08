20,000 people attend Reezal Merican’s Aidilfitri open house

KEPALA BATAS: Some 20,000 people from various races attended the Aidilfitri Open House hosted by Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican at the compound of Wisma UMNO here last night.

Other guests seen at the event, which started at 8 pm, were the Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak and his wife, Toh Puan Khadijah Mohd Noor, as well as former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

Reezal Merican, who is Kepala Batas Member of Parliament, said he was overwhelmed by the presence of the huge crowd.

“They are here to enliven the spirit of Keluarga Malaysia and I thank them all for coming,” he said.

There were a huge spread of Haru Raya delicacies for guests, which included ketupat, rendang, sate, nasi impit, kuih-muih, apom lenggang, apom balik, char keow teow and pasembur.

There were also a special performance by singers Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza and Siti Nordiana, as well as several other artistes.

Guest were seen observing the stipulated standard operating procedures, like wearing the face mask.

A factory worker, Mohd Razak Abdul Kassim, 36, was among those who attended the open house.

He brought along his wife and three children.

“We are all excited to come as it is a normal event on Hari Raya, but because of the Covid-19 pandemic, there was no Hari Raya open house for the past two years.

“My children, especially the youngest one, who is six-years-old, is really very excited, especially to be able to get to see the performance by Siti Nurhaliza,” he said. — Bernama