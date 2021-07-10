200,000 PPR residents in S’gor to be vaccinated under Movak programme — Zuraida

KLUANG: About 200,000 residents of People’s Housing Projects (PPR) and low-cost housing in Selangor will receive the Covid-19 vaccine through the Community Vaccine Mobilisation (Movak) programme very soon.

Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin said the initiative is to be carried out following the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in the state.

“We have identified a list (of PPR and low-cost housing residents) in Selangor. We estimate the number (eligible for vaccination) to be about 200,000. We are targeting high-risk areas.

“We already have a list, now it’s just the matter of waiting for the vaccination... in terms of logistics, everything is ready,“ she told reporters after attending the Movak programme at Dataran Tasik Kluang here today.

Also present was Minister of National Unity Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique.

In another development, Zuraida said the Housing and Local Government Ministry, together with the Ministry of National Unity, had identified several flood risk areas to ensure the Movak programme in those areas run smoothly.

“The National Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) together with district officers who also chair the district disaster committees will also be doing the same,” she said.

The Movak programme is a joint initiative involving the two ministries to assist in the vaccination process, especially in the rural communities, to increase the country’s Covid-19 vaccination rate.

Meanwhile, Zuraida also said that a total of 25 buses modified according to specifications set by the Health Ministry (MOH) will be used from today as mobile vaccination centres (PPV) nationwide. — BERNAMA