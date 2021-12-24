20,134 premises checked under price control scheme nationwide

KUCHING: A total of 20,134 premises nationwide have been inspected since the implementation of the Keluarga Malaysia Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMKM) last Dec 7 until yesterday.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (MDTCA) Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said of the total, action was taken against owners of 62 premises for failing to comply with regulations under the scheme.

“The offences included selling controlled items at above the maximum price and failing to display special price tag (pink) on the goods,” he told reporters after inspecting the price of goods at a supermarket here today.

The SHMKM took effect from Dec 7 until Dec 31 throughout the country as part of the government’s efforts to stabilise the price of necessities and ensure adequate supply in the market.

The items listed under the scheme include live chicken, standard chicken, super chicken, Grade A, B and C eggs, long beans, red chilli, tomato, choy sum, imported round cabbage (from Indonesia and China) as well as cucumber.

In a related development, Nanta said his ministry was studying on whether or not to continue with the SHMKM and a decision on the matter would be announced soon.

Commenting on the Christmas Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMPP) from Dec 23 until Dec 31, Nanta said about 1,060 premises were inspected and so far, no complaints or actions were taken against traders by the ministry. — Bernama