SERI KEMBANGAN: The 2018 Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM) recorded better results with a 2.80 national cumulative grade point average (CGPA) score, as compared to 2.76 in 2017, said Malaysian Examinations Council chairman Prof Datuk Dr Zul Azhar Zahid Jamal.

He said the results showed improvement in all the criteria used to gauge the achievement as compared to the previous year.

“A total of 666 candidates of the 2018 STPM obtained a CGPA of 4.00, which was an increase of 0.42% from the 485 candidates in 2017.

“What’s more encouraging is that 489 of the 666 candidates or 73.42% who scored CGPA of 4.00 are from the B40 group,“ he said when announcing the analysis of the results here today.

He said the number and percentage of candidates who obtained a CGPA of 3.50 and above also increased to 7,129 candidates (16.63%) from 6,408 candidates (14.89%) in 2017.

Zul Azhar said the number and percentage of candidates who obtained 5As and 4As also increased from 521 candidates in 2017 to 673 candidates in the 2018 STPM examination.

“The number exceeds the 666 candidates who scored CGPA of 4.00 because seven candidates failed to score an A in General Studies,“ he said.

In general he said, all 22 subjects offered in the 2018 STPM recorded full pass of more than 70% with Grade C and above.

Three subjects namely Biology, Physics and Information and Communication Technology (ICT), showed full pass increase by over three per cent as compared to 2017.

Zul Azhar added that 20 outstanding students have been selected to receive a special award, adding that this year MEC would also present awards to honour an Orang Asli student, five tops students from the B40 group, one critically ill and three special students.