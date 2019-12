KUALA LUMPUR: The 2019 Umno general assembly began today with the simultaneous General Assembly of the Wanita, Youth, Puteri wings tonight officiated by party deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Mohamad in his speech at the opening ceremony said Umno no longer could “force” or persuade the Malays to accept and make the party as part of their life.

He said that after being an opposition for the past 18 months, if the party still failed to produce a new or fresh ideology , Umno will remain as a lifeless body, without any spirit, empty and dry.

“Umno can no longer operate like before. We do everything on our own and later we force it to become part of the Malay life,” he said at the official opening held at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC), here.

Also present were the heads of the three wings namely Datuk Noraini Ahmad (Wanita), Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki (Youth) and Datuk Zahida Zarik Khan (Puteri).

Tomorrow, the three wings of the party will have their respective meetings while the Umno general assembly will be held on tomorrow and Saturday.

The Umno General Assembly this year will involve a total of 5,603 delegates from throughout the country including 976 Wanita delegates, Youth (973) and Puteri (960).

The assembly this year with the theme “UMNO-A Struggle” represents the second year the party functions as an opposition after Umno and Barisan Nasional lost in the 14th General Election in May last year. — Bernama