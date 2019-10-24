2020 Budget demonstrates federal govt’s commitment to Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: The budget provision of RM5.2 billion to Sabah for 2020 proves that the federal government is committed to the state’s development agenda to stimulate its socio-economic landscape to a higher level.

Communications and Multimedia Ministry senior under-secretary (Management) Mohammad Diah Wahari said the federal government would also increase the annual special grant to Sabah to RM53.4 million.

He said this was because the current RM26.7 million special grant had not been revised since 1969.

Diah the federal government also intended to further increase the special grant to Sabah to RM106.8 million in five years’ time.

“I believe that the economic cake sharing can be a catalyst to realise the state development aspirations holistically, especially in the rural areas,” he said when officiating the special briefing on the 2020 Budget and current issues here today.

Also present was Communications and Multimedia Ministry Strategic Communications Division secretary Datuk Almain Ajirul.

Diah said he believed that the federal government’s hope to see Sabah develop in a sustainable manner would be a reality soon.

He said the comprehensive budget allocation for Sabah next year would surely bring a breath of fresh air to the state’s development landscape. — Bernama