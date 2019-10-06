2020 census: Public cooperation vital, says Statistics Dept

TAWAU: The Statistics Department is conducting a population and housing census next year and is seeking the public’s cooperation to provide the necessary information by filling the particulars requested.

Deputy chief statistician Ibrahim Jantan said the census is important not only for the purpose of collecting stock population, but also information on the people’s well-being.

“If we (the people) do not provide complete and accurate information, we will not know the extent of prosperity enjoyed by the people and will not know how to improve it because information is not available” he told reporters after the 2019 Tawau StatsRun Programme here, yesterday.

He said the census to be carried out would also involve foreigners in the country.

For the 2020 Census, Ibrahim said it would be carried out online, known as ‘E-Census’.

“It is in line with the technological advancements and change in the people’s lifestyle,“ he said, adding that the system is suitable given the current lifestyle of the people, who might not be at home when its staff were to go to their house.

Census through house to house visit will continue to be carried out in certain areas, especially the rural areas, he added. - Bernama