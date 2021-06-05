2020 SPM result slips will only be handed over once conditions permit - Examination Board

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination’s physical result slips for the year 2020 will only be handed over to students once conditions permit, said the Ministry of Education Examination Board’s Examination director Datuk Pkharuddin Ghazali. (pix)

According to him, all schools will download and print their students’ SPM 2020 result slips before 10am on June 10 through the Online Examination Management System (SPPAT).

“Unlike before, students usually collect the slip from school accompanied by their parents and take pictures while holding up the slip.

“However, during the total lockdown this time, it is not possible,“ he said when appearing as a guest in a special edition of Didik TV which was broadcasted live last night.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Education yesterday afternoon, students can obtain their full results via online and SMS.

However, he said for students who did not have internet access or the required devices, results would be informed by the school.

“For schools and private candidates who do not have good internet access, the District Education Office will download the school’s SPM 2020 results, or help private candidates get their examination results,“ he said.

He said teachers who could not go to school due to the total lockdown could also download the SPM results of their students and inform them.

According to Pkharuddin, the Examination Board has conducted two dry runs of the download process using the 2019 SPM results, with the latest one conducted yesterday.

Meanwhile, students who wish to appeal their SPM 2020 results no longer need to go to the State Education Department or District Education Office, as the application, payment process, and receiving the decision will all be online.

Pkharuddin said SPM 2020, which took place under the new norm in February, involved 401,105 candidates and 48,015 staff, which is a 30 per cent increase in staff compared before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, Senior Minister (Education) Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin announced that the SPM 2020 results would be released on June 10. -Bernama