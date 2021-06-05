2020 SPM results out on June 10 — Dr Radzi Jidin (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The results of the 2020 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination will be announced on June 10.

In a brief video clip posted on his Facebook page, Senior Minister (Education) Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin said the candidates can check their results through the methods which will be announced later.

“...the ministry will issue a press statement in which we will explain the methods that can be used by the candidates to check their results,” he said.

A total of 401,105 students sat for the examination which was held from Feb 22 to March 25 this year at 3,310 examination centres nationwide.

Due to the spread of Covid-19, these students had been forced to go through the longest preparation period of 14 months, including having to attend virtual classes via Google Meet, Google Classroom, Skype and Zoom apps, before they can finally sit for the examination.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education (MOE), in a statement, said all candidates can check the results online and via the short messaging system (SMS).

It said that students can check their results online at myresult1.moe.gov.my or myresult2.moe.gov.my.

“Checking the results of SPM 2020 can also be done via short messaging system (SMS) by typing SPM (space) Identity Card no (space) examination number (angka giliran) and send to 68886. This service will be available from 10am on June 10 to 6pm on June 17,” the statement said.

The MOE said for school candidates who do not have internet access, the school will identify the candidates and inform them of the appropriate method to obtain the results.

Meanwhile, for private candidates who do not have internet access, they will get the information on the appropriate method from the district education offices and Education Departments of the respective states, it said.— Bernama