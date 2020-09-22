2020 Sukma will give exposure to young athletes -Reezal

KUALA LUMPUR: The 2020 Malaysia Games (Sukma) and Para Sukma will continue to be held in March and April next year to give exposure to young athletes in their preparation to participate in larger tournaments such as the Olympics.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said by having the biennial sporting event, the young and back-up athletes can continue training despite concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2020 Sukma was initially scheduled to be held in July this year but postponed to next year due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“That is why the tournament will still be held because there is a need for training at the state level involving back-up athletes,” he said at a question and answer session in the Dewan Negara today.

He said this in his reply to a supplementary question from Senator Alan Ling Sie Kiong on the ministry’s plan to ensure that young talents to be unearth and absorbed into the national team due to the Covid-19 pandemic which makes it difficult to organise training.

He said the online tournaments are also held to ensure the competitiveness of national athletes to continue uninterrupted.

“For example, diving events, you can’t travel abroad and there is no participation of foreign athletes in our country. We try to organise an online diving tournament with athletes from several countries will participate and they will be judged by referees from other countries.

He said that indirectly, this was one of the efforts to maintain the competitive pace of the athletes as they prepare for the RTT (Road to Tokyo) or Tokyo 2020 (Olympic Games) later.-Bernama