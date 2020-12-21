2021 electricity tariff to be announced this week

PUTRAJAYA: The 2021 electricity tariff for industrial and domestic consumers will be announced this week, according to Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.

“We will announce it this week. Just wait,” he told reporters briefly when asked after attending the ministry’s assembly here today.

In June, Shamsul Anuar said the government has given the assurance that interests of the people would always be prioritised in its effort to review the electricity tariff.

The Energy Commission is expected to announce the new tariff for the January-June 2021 period by end of this year upon approval from the Cabinet.

In September, Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) was reported to have projected slightly lower electricity tariff next year following the reduction in the current cost of production of coal and gas. — Bernama