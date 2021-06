PETALING JAYA: The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia has extended the deadline of Taiwan Fellowship 2022 online application process to July 14.

The Taiwan Fellowship is to award foreign experts and scholars specialised in social sciences and humanities related to Taiwan to conduct advanced research at universities or academic institutions in Taiwan.

Topics of research may include but not limited to Taiwan government’s important policies or mainly related with foreign affairs, such in political and economic situation in the epidemic era, Asia-Pacific regional security, New Southbound Policy, global information security, the strategy of national defense, countering fake news, gender equality and so on.

Malaysian scholars including professors, associate professors, senior lecturers, lecturers, PhD candidates, research fellows with relevant areas of expertise are encouraged to lodge application before July 14.

The duration of the fellowship is from three months to one year up to the recipient’s research proposal. The fellowship package covers a monthly stipend from NTD 50,000 to 60,000 (RM 6,250 to RM 7,500), one direct round-trip economy-class air ticket between Malaysia and Taiwan, and accident insurance coverage of NTD 1 million.

Applicants are requested to first complete online application on the website (http://taiwanfellowship.ncl.edu.tw/eng/apply01.aspx), and then send hard copy of all application materials and documentations by post to the Taipei Economic and Cultural office in Malaysia. (Address: Level 7, Menara Yayasan Tun Razak, 200, Jalan Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Remark: The application of 2022 Taiwan Fellowship)

For more detailed information and further queries, please visit the Taiwan Fellowship website: http://taiwanfellowship.ncl.edu.tw or email twfellowship@ncl.edu.tw , alternatively, contact the Taipei Economic and Cultural office in Malaysia at (03) 2161-4439/+60129816856 or email: mys@mofa.gov.tw .