2022 Taiwan scholarships open for application

PETALING JAYA: Several scholarship programmes are offered to encourage outstanding Malaysian students to pursue advanced study in Taiwan.

The Education Division of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia announced today that applications for the 2022 Taiwan Scholarship and other scholarship programmes are now available.

The Taiwan Scholarship, the MOE Huayu Enrichment Scholarship (HES) and the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF) Scholarship Programme are offered by Taiwanese government.

Taiwan has been a popular choice for Malaysian students for its high-quality education, affordable tuition, democratic society, and innovative environment, according to the Education Division.

Taiwan also gains international recognition for successfully controlling the Covid-19 outbreak. Taiwan ranked third in the world and first in Asia in the Nikkei Covid-19 Recovery Index in Dec 31, 2021. With Taiwan’s high quality and safe learning environment for international students, the Education Division expects receiving more applications this year than previous years.

Ministry of Education (MOE) Taiwan Scholarship Programme offered by the Ministry of Education, Taiwan, provides each recipient tuition and miscellaneous expenses of NTD 40,000 (about RM6,000) each semester.

The recipients who undertake undergraduate and studies will be offered a monthly living allowance of NTD 15,000 (RM2,200) and those undertaking postgraduate studies will be offered NTD20,000 per month (RM3,000).

Ministry of Education Huayu Enrichment Scholarship is offered for the mandarin learners including beginners to study at any accredited university-affiliated Mandarin Language Centers in Taiwan. The recipient will be awarded a monthly stipend of NTD 25,000 (RM3,700).

The duration of the Huayu Enrichment Scholarship is either three months or six months. The applications for the Taiwan Scholarship and Huayu Enrichment Scholarship will be closed on March 31, 2022.

Eligible applicants shall apply for admission directly to the university or college, and submit scholarship application documents to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia by March 31, 2022.

Apart from that, the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF) Scholarship Program is offered to Malaysian students who pursue specified Master or Doctoral Degree programs in 20 partner universities of ICDP. There are a total of 25 study programs available for this scholarship application.

The Taiwan ICDF provides each scholarship recipient with a full scholarship, including return airfare, housing, tuition and credit fees, insurance, textbook costs and a monthly allowance. The applicants have to apply via a Taiwan ICDF online application system, and submit a signed and printed copy along with all other application documents to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia before March 15, 2022.

For details regarding scholarship guidelines and related application forms, please visit the website of Education Division (https://www.edutwmy.com). For inquiries, please email: teco.education@gmail.com