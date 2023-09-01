2023 KL Park Festival expected to attract over 100,000 visitors

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) is targeting more than 100,000 visitors to attend the colourful 2023 Kuala Lumpur Park Festival (KLPF 2023), which will take place from March 4-12 at Taman Tasik Titiwangsa, here.

Kuala Lumpur mayor, Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah said KLPF is a rebranding programme by extension of the Kuala Lumpur Orchid and Bonsai Show (KLOBS), which was held in 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2017.

“It was held with the aim of promoting public parks in the capital, to attract the involvement of various strata of society in contributing to the formation of a flourishing and sustainable city.

“This festival also aims to give exposure to urbanites, particularly in the field of landscape, home decoration design, methods of care and food-based plants,” he said after launching the DBKL e-Valuation and Property System here today.

According to him, there are five main components which will be highlighted, namely BalconyKL Showdown (architectural competition), Environmental Arts Competition (creativity), Malaysian Arts and Flora Gardens (official flowers of towns), Mystical Dome of Titiwangsa (lighting fantasy of trending plants) and Garden of Haven (sponsored gazebos).

In addition, Mahadi said KLPF 2023 also presents other interesting events, such as e-Market Place (booths selling plants and gardening tools), Student Hub, Lepak Corner (food trucks, lounge sites) and Outdoor Adventures (kayak, glamping, zip-line, biking) as well as the exhibition of Kuala Lumpur LA21 community gardens.

For fans of art and the environment, the DBKL festival also highlights unique art installations, such as Colourful Hanging Floats, Mountain’n’Rhythm and Magic Spring, as well as interesting sites which can be made into Instagrammable spots to be uploaded to visitors’ social media sites.

“It is our main hope that KLPF 2023 will be implemented successfully, and will be able to spur the urbanites’ interest in architecture and landscape, as well as the culture of planting trees, especially in Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

The public can visit the website https://www.klparkfestival.com or through official social media on Instagram @klparkfestival and Facebook at KL Park Festival for more information. - Bernama