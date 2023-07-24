2023 KMJG Convoy to visit five locations in Terengganu

JERTIH: The National Month celebrations in Terengganu will be further enlivened with the 2023 Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang (KMJG) Convoy, which will stop by at five locations in the state, starting with Kampung Pachakan, Kuala Besut near here today.

Terengganu Information director Sait Yaman said that after the Besut district, the nine-vehicle convoy would head to Setiu, Hulu Terengganu, Dungun and Kemaman.

“We received the Jalur Gemilang handover from Kelantan Information director Muhd Nor Aswadi Mohd Nor at the Terengganu-Kelantan border gate near Kampung Pachakan at 2.15 pm today.

“Today, the convoy will travel around the Besut district accompanied by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to ensure smooth movement,” he said at the Jalur Gemilang handing over ceremony in Kampung Pachakan.

He added that the convoy, comprising vehicles from the Terengganu Information Department, Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM), Pos Malaysia and Besut Health Office, was also joined by 11 high-powered motorcycles from the BMW K16 Malaysia Club.

According to Sait, the next Jalur Gemilang handover will be held at Sekolah Menengah Pendidikan Khas Vokasional Kuantan, Pahang on Wednesday (July 26).

“Throughout the tour, the special Terengganu Information Department vehicle will play the Jalur Gemilang song in line with the main aim of the KMJG, which is to fuel the spirit of patriotism and love for the country among people of various races,” he said.

He added that, besides the KMJG, the Terengganu Information Department also organised various programmes and competitions in conjunction with this year’s National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations, such as Semarak Gemilang, the Sketsa Rukun Negara competition, which involves second students from Kelab Malaysiaku. -Bernama