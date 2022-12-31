2023: People urged to strengthen unity

KUALA LUMPUR: As 2022 draws to a close, several Cabinet ministers extended their 2023 New Year’s greetings, with hopes that the people will find a common goal and strengthen unity to steer the nation towards prosperity.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof called on the people to live the spirit of unity and celebrate differences to build a stable, peaceful, prosperous and harmonious Malaysia.

“Let us find common ground across races, religions and political beliefs and uphold firmly to the Rukun Negara and the Federal Constitution,” said Fadillah who is also the Plantation and Commodities Minister in a post on his Facebook page today.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, through a video posted on his Facebook page, hoped that the people would all come together to strengthen their commitment and continue to drive excellence for the year 2023.

“We will weather and face the upcoming challenges for Malaysia that we love, I am committed to carrying out the responsibility entrusted to me. My hope is for Malaysia to progress under this Unity Government,” said Ahmad Zahid who is also Minister of Rural and Regional Development.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said he will continue to go to the ground to listen and gather feedback from the public transport users, operators and the business community.

“Maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety is paramount for all our public transportation systems such as the Light Rail Transit (LRT), Mass Transit (MRT), Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM), public buses, seaports, and airports.

“By considering the needs of the people and the ground reality, we will be able to create policies that are tailored to the needs of the public. A smooth transport and logistics system is essential for economic growth,” he said in his statement posted on Facebook.

Also extending his New Year greetings was Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu who hoped that the people would face whatever obstacles and challenges that may arise calmly, bravely and patiently

More to come... - Bernama