2023 Taiwan Fellowship deadline extended

PETALING JAYA: The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia has extended the deadline of Taiwan Fellowship 2023 online application process to July 10, 2022.

The Taiwan Fellowship is to award foreign experts and scholars specialised in social sciences and humanities related to Taiwan to conduct advanced research at universities or academic institutions in Taiwan.

Topics of research may include but not limited to Taiwan government’s important policies or mainly related with foreign affairs, such political and economic situation in the post-pandemic era, regional security research, gender equality, New Southbound Policy and so on.

Malaysian scholars, including professors, associate professors, senior lecturers, lecturers, Ph.D. candidates, and research fellows with relevant areas of expertise, are welcome and encouraged to lodge applications prior to July 1O, 2022.

The duration of the fellowship is from three months to one year up to the recipient’s research proposal. The fellowship package covers a monthly stipend from NTD 50,000 to 60,000 (approximately from RM 6,250 to RM 7,500), one direct round-trip economy-class air ticket between Malaysia and Taiwan, and accident insurance coverage of NTD 1 million.

Applicants are requested to first complete an online application on the website, and then send a hard copy of all application materials and documentation by post to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia. (Address: Level 7, Menara Yayasan Tun Razak, 200, Jalan Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Remark: The application of 2023 Taiwan Fellowship)

For more detailed information and further queries, please visit the Taiwan Fellowship website: http://taiwanfellowship.ncl.edu.tw or email twfellowship@ncl.edu.tw , alternatively, please contact the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia at (03) 2161-4439 or email: mys@mofa.gov.tw .