2024 Budget: Shoring up Teluk Kemang beach, K.Lukut-Chuah bridge will drive tourism in PD

SEREMBAN: The federal allocation to conserve and maintain the iconic Teluk Kemang Beach and build a new Kuala Lukut-Chuah bridge in Port Dickson is seen as a significant facelift to drive the tourism sector and local economy in the district.

Chuah state assemblyman Yew Boon Lye said Port Dickson receives a vibrant stream of visitors every weekend and during the holiday season, thus it requires good infrastructure to ensure economic development and community well-being.

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement in the Budget 2024 also underlined his commitment as a former Member of Parliament for Port Dickson who knows the importance of this district as a significant tourist destination in the country which can empower the local economy.

“A new bridge will reduce traffic congestion on the main road of Port Dickson and bypass many traffic lights on the route from Chuah to Kuala Lukut. Construction of this bridge greatly shortens travel time,” he told Bernama.

The prime minister, when presenting the Budget 2024 yesterday, said RM20 million has been allocated to maintain and conserve tourist attractions such as Teluk Kemang Beach, Tasik Timah Tasoh in Perlis and Kenong Rimba Park in Pahang.

In addition, RM1.63 billion is provided to build and upgrade roads in villages and outskirts, including the road from Kuala Lukut to Chuah (in Port Dickson); Bachok (Kelantan) and Tambun Tulang (Perlis).

In the meantime, director of the state’s Public Works Department (PWD), Wan Hasnan Wan Musa said the Kuala Lukut-Chuah bridge will be 400 metres long with a new two-km road of R2 (rural) standard.

“The new bridge and R2 standard road will provide comfort to local residents and improve the safety of road users. This construction can also connect villages with a shorter travelling time,” he said.

Chairman of the state Tourism, Arts and Culture Action committee, Nicole Tan Lee Koon said apart from the beauty of the beach that needs upkeep, facilities in the area are the main factors to attract tourists.

“This is a good start to attract more domestic and foreign tourists. Port Dickson itself is a focal point and famous for its beautiful beaches. But if not maintained well, it will be our loss,” she said.

Port Dickson district officer Norhazelin Makli hopes more allocations to maintain and conserve the beach will be channelled regularly to ensure that the public beaches in Port Dickson are always in good shape to attract the arrival of visitors.

She said Port Dickson could be used as a base for a state tourism package network in addition to creating new products or creating a new tourism package from existing products and linking up with major destinations in other districts. -Bernama