203 nabbed for crossing district, state borders yesterday -Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13: A total of 203 people were arrested yesterday for breaching the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the Movement Control Order (MCO) by crossing district and state borders without permission, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said other offences committed were not practising physical distancing (167 people), not wearing face masks (117), travelling without valid reasons (84), failing to provide equipment for recording customers’ particulars (57) and carrying passengers exceeding the permitted capacity (22).

“Yesterday, a total of 759 individuals were arrested for breaching the SOP and out of that number, 715 were given compound notices and 44 were remanded,“ he said in a statement today.

On Op Benteng, Ismail Sabri said 36 illegal immigrants were arrested and four land vehicles were seized.

Meanwhile, he said according to the Human Resource Ministry, 6,118 foreign workers were screened for COVID-19 yesterday with two of them tested positive.

He added that 368,185 foreign workers had been screened for COVID-19 so far and of this number, 7,198 individuals were confirmed positive.-Bernama