205 fake news clarified by Quick Response Team since its inception

KUALA LUMPUR: The Quick Response Team (PRP), which monitors suspicious news and allegations, has clarified 205 fake news since its inception on March 24.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said the fake news involved matters such as the Movement Control Order (MCO), Bantuan Prihatin National (BPN), Community Welfare Department (JKM) assistance and the Covid-19 pandemic which were topics of discussion among the community.

“The focus of PRP is to monitor and clarify suspicious news as well as announcements and to obtain clarification from those involved so as not to cause concern and apprehension among the public,” he said in a statement today.

According to Saifuddin, the PRP, which comprised department and agency officers under the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) in cooperation with the National Security Council (NSC), would continue to function throughout the MCO.

As such, he asked Malaysians to check before sharing unauthenticated news which could be verified on Sebenarnya.my (https://sebenarnya.my/).

Saifuddin also advised the people to stay at home, regularly wash their hands and distance themselves a metre apart as precautionary measures against Covid-19. - Bernama