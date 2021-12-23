207 kindergartens, childcare and activity centres affected by floods

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 207 kindergartens and childcare and activity centres of the Community Development Department (KEMAS) has been affected by the floods that hit the Klang Valley and several areas in some states.

Rural Development Minister, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid in a statement today said that the KEMAS kindergartens most badly affected were in Selangor, with 111 and in Pahang, 58.

He added that 357 of the KEMAS staff were also victims of the floods.

The floods that hit Klang Valley since last Saturday (Dec 18) following continuous heavy rain, resulted in the evacuation of thousands of affected residents while many road users were stranded.

Floods were also reported in Pahang, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Terengganu, Kelantan and Perak.

Subsequently, Mahdzir said, 1,256 volunteers from among the KEMAS staff were mobilised to the affected states for the post-flood mission for three days from today under the KEMAS Prihatin programme.

“This initiative is not just for cleaning up the said KEMAS flood-hit premises but also the homes of nearby residents

“We hope that with the help, these kindergartens and childcare centres could prepare themselves for the admission of children for the new school session,” he said.

Meanwhile Mahdzir said that among the areas focused on under the post-flood mission were Hulu Langat, Puchong, Shah Alam and Klang in Selangor and in Pahang.

“I congratulate the volunteers for their willingness to help out through this mission and which is also a blessed deed to ease the difficulties faced by others,” he added. — Bernama