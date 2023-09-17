2,079 cases of online fraud detected in Johor involving losses of over RM 71 mln - Police

JOHOR BAHRU: Online fraud cases in Johor increased by 15.5 per cent to 2,079 cases from Jan 1 to Sept 16, compared to 1,800 cases in the same period last year.

Johor Police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said a total loss of RM71.857 million was recorded during the same period this year compared to RM57.026 million last year.

He said most of the cases involved online purchases (485 cases), followed by non-existent investments (382), phone scams (368 cases), job offers (361 cases) and non-existent loans (338 cases).

“A total of 478 out of 2,079 cases were reported by victims to the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC),“ he said in a statement today.

Kamarul Zaman called on the public to be more vigilant when conducting dealings online to avoid becoming a victim of fraud. -Bernama