208 firefighters affected by floods, discharging duty regardless

MARAN: Up to 208 officers and personnel of the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia were also affected by the massive floods which struck seven states and Kuala Lumpur last Friday but they have been discharging their duty regardless.

This was revealed to reporters today by Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican during a visit to the flood relief centre at Sekolah Menengah Tengku Ampuan Afzan in Chenor here.

He also said that four fire and rescue stations, namely Bentong and Mentakab in Pahang; Kota Raja in Selangor and Sentul in Kuala Lumpur, had been affected by the floods.

Ninety-two of the affected officers and personnel were from Selangor, 58 from Pahang, 42 from Putrajaya, 11 from Kuala Lumpur, three from Melaka and one each from Negeri Sembilan and Labuan, he said.

“I advised these officers and personnel not to be disheartened by the various comments on the rescue work but to discharge their duty as best as they can,” he said. — Bernama