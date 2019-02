KUCHING: A total of 209 cases on Macau Scam, involving loses amounting to more than RM10.3 million, were reported in Sarawak last year, according to the State Commercial Criminal Investigation Department head superintendent Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah

This year alone, he said 15 cases, involving losses of more than RM143,000, had been reported as of Feb 26.

Following the reports, he said, 49 arrests were made last year, and 15 arrests, so far this year.

He advised the public to be wary and not to be easily deceived by individuals claiming to be police officers or other enforcement personnel from other government departments and agencies seeking payments.

“The police or government agencies do not request payments to be made to personal accounts,” he said, adding that those who received telephone calls should verify the matter with the relevant authorities. — Bernama