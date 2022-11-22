209 child abuse cases recorded in Penang in 2022

GEORGE TOWN: Penang recorded 209 cases of child abuse throughout 2022, state Social Development and Non-Muslim Affairs Committee chairman Chong Eng said

Central Seberang Perai recorded the highest number of with 97 cases -- sexual abuse, physical, emotional or negligence -- followed by Timur Laut district (58), North Seberang Perai (21), Barat Daya (19) and South Seberang Perai (14), she added.

“The Social Welfare Department is always ready to provide immediate support to abuse victims in accordance with its standard operating procedure (SOP) such as rescuing children within 10 hours after a complaint of abuse is received,” she said in a reply to Kumaresan Arumugam PKR-Batu Uban), who asked about the number of abuse cases involving children, support measures by the state government for victims and the cause of abuse at the state legislative assembly here today.

Chong Eng said the Social Welfare Department would also take the victim to hospital for appropriate treatment and confirmation of abuse by a medical officer, besides providing advisory services and counselling intervention.

“Factors and causes of child abuse include financial problems, negligence of parents or nanny, their state of health as well as cyber influence,” she said. - Bernama