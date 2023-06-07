21 dengue fever cases recorded during ME26 in Melaka

MELAKA: The Melaka Health Department has issued a total of 93 notices under Section 8 of the Destruction of Disease-Bearing Insects Act 1975 to owners of premises where mosquito-breeding sites were discovered as of last July 1.

State Health, Human Resources and Unity Ngwe Hee Sem said the notices were issued for the owners concerned to clean their premises of conditions likely to propagate or harbour disease-bearing insects.

They were given seven days from the date of the notice to do so, he added.

He said checks were conducted at 44,338 premises during the period, where 11.1 per cent of them, or 4,910 premises, were found to be breeding grounds.

“For the period from last June 25 to July 1 (26th Epidemiology Week - ME26), a total of 21 dengue cases were recorded compared to only 13 cases recorded during the corresponding week last year,” he said in a statement here today.

Ngwe said this brought the cumulative number of dengue cases recorded in the state so far this year to 498, an increase of 252 cases compared to the corresponding period last year, where 246 cases were recorded.

No death due to dengue had been reported in the state since last year, he added. - Bernama