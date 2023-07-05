21 errant employers prosecuted for various offences: Terengganu Socso

KUALA TERENGGANU: Twenty-one employers in the state were prosecuted for various offences from January to April this year, according to the Terengganu Social Security Organisation (SOCSO).

Its director Farihah Che Husin said the offences include failing to register or contribute as stipulated under the Employees’ Social Security Act 1969 and the Employment Insurance System Act 2017.

She said during the same period, 27 compounds were issued to employers for failing to report work-related accidents that befell their workers within the specified period.

“Last year, 32 employers were charged in court for the same offence, and they were slapped with compound notices amounting to RM26,000.

“So I would like to remind all employers out there to immediately register their employees to avoid being fined,” she said after handing over the pension letter to Nur Farahan Shahdan, 32, the widow of Muhammad Husaini Amir Harun, 29, who died of a road accident on North-South Expressway near Senawang, Negeri Sembilan, last Friday.

Farihah also urged employers in the state to take advantage of “Op Pemutihan Perkeso 2023” campaign from May 1 to June 30, to register their companies and employees with Socso.

“This is the first time Socso has given a two-month grace period to eligible employers to come forward to register or contribute voluntarily.

“(During the period), no compound notices will be issued even if the employers are found to be late in doing so,” she said. - Bernama