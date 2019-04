BINTULU: Twenty-one people, including a baby boy, from two residential areas here had to be evacuated to Kampung Jabai relief centre as at 9 am today after their houses were inundated by flood waters.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee secretariat in a statement said the affected areas were at Batu 9, Miri-Bintulu and Kampung Sungai Sebatang.

“The relief centre was opened at 5.45am today,” he said. — Bernama