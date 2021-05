KAJANG: The police have busted a syndicate using non-existent auctions to deceive and con victims with the arrest of 21 men in a raid on a bungalow in Country Heights here at 2.45pm today.

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the police spent a month conducting surveillance and observing the syndicate that raked in profits of RM18,000 to RM20,000 daily.

The syndicate targeted Chinese women by offering expensive items such as jade.

“They would look for victims on WeChat before convincing them to join the auction,” he told reporters at the scene of the raid today.

Mohd Zaid said the syndicate would then disappear after the deposit to join the auction was paid.

“Besides that, the syndicate is believed to have offered work to the public as telemarketers with salaries of RM3,000 on Facebook,” he said.

Several items used in the scam were also seized during the raid, including mobile phones, laptops and books containing conversation scripts for the scam.

He added that the suspects, all locals, aged between 17 and 32, would be brought to the Kajang district police headquarters for further investigation and that the investigation would be under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. — Bernama