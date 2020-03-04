21 new Covid-19 cases believed linked to infected UDA board member

PUTRAJAYA: All the 21 new Covid-19 cases reported today were traced to have been in contact with Malaysia’s 26th patient, according to Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Seven were reported on Tuesday, followed by 14 cases today.

It was reported on Tuesday that the seven Malaysians who were confirmed to have contracted the virus, were detected via contact tracing which led to a UDA Holdings Bhd board member – the country’s 26th Covid-19 patient.

Among the seven is a paramedic who provided aid to the patient.

All 21 patients have been admitted to the Sungai Buloh and Kuala Lumpur hospitals, said Noor Hisham.

When asked to comment on the announcement by Felcra Bhd that its employees were told to work from home, Noor Hisham said he would advise employers to follow the ministry’s standard operating procedure (SOP).

“There is no need to shut down. You only need to follow the SOP which requires that you sanitize the area.”

Wisma Felcra Berhad in Setapak Jaya was shut immediately today after one of its board members tested positive for Covid-19.

“Everything is still under control,“ Noor Hisham added.

The total number of cases recorded in Malaysia is 50.

Of these, 22 have been discharged while 28 are hospitalised and in quarantine.

On case 34, Noor Hisham said he is a local man aged 40.

“The patient is a paramedic and had provided treatment to case 26.

“He has no recent history of overseas travel but was confirmed positive for the virus on March 3 and was admitted to the Sungai Buloh Hospital,“ he said, adding patients 31 and 32 also had no records of overseas travel.

Patient 30 and 35 were found to have travelled to Australia recently, while patient 33 had attended a meeting in Kuching on Feb 16.

“The Health Ministry will continue with its surveillance on the Covid-19 infection and announce updates from time to time.

“Meanwhile, contact tracing for the 26th case and other newly-reported cases are already underway.“