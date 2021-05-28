21 sub-districts in Kuala Terengganu placed under EMCO from Sunday (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 21 sub-districts in Kuala Terengganu will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from this Sunday until June 12 to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix said the sub-districts involved are Manir; Bukit Besar; Pengadang Buluh; Belara; Paloh; Kubang Parit; Serada; Rengas; Chendering; Bandar; Chabang Tiga; Kepong; Gelugur Kedai; Kuala Ibai; Atas Tol; Tok Jamal; Losong; Batu Buruk; Pekan Chabang Tiga; Pulau pulau and Gelugur Raja.

He said the Health Ministry (MOH) found a significant increase in cases this month, namely 349 cases or 370 percent for a period of two weeks in all the localities.

“Besides that, 46 positive Covid-19 cases were recorded as a result of symptomatic screening and they were detected in almost all sub-districts in Kuala Terengganu.

“The EMCO is being enforced to restrict movement in areas at risk to curb Covid-19 infection,“ he said in a statement on the Movement Control Order (MCO) today.

The EMCO will also be imposed at Felda Jengka 24, Jerantut and Kampung Baru Melayu, Bentong (Pahang); Taman Sinar Harapan Tampoi, Johor Bahru (Johor); Taman Pertama and Taman Serendah, Sabak Bernam (Selangor) and three localities in Tawau, Sabah, namely Kampung Pasir Putih Blok B, PPR Taman Sri Balung and Kampung Baru Pasir Putih, from May 30 until June 12.

Ismail Sabri said 10 Covid-19 cases were recorded in Felda Jengka 24, Kampung Baru Melayu (25); Taman Sinar Harapan Tampoi (99), while Taman Pertama and Taman Serendah (113).

“The MOH confirms there has been a surge in cases within a short period of time as Kampung Pasir Putih Blok B recorded eight positive cases out of 16 people screened, PPR Taman Sri Balung (18 cases out of 23 screenings) and Kampung Baru Pasir Putih (11 cases out of 30 screenings),” he said.

He also announced the extension of the EMCO at Kampung Lubok Redan, Alor Gajah, Melaka until June 5 and at Lorong 2, Kampung Kongsi 8, Tawau until June 12.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said 24 festive clusters were detected as of May 27, involving interdistrict and interstate travels during Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“The MOH data shows that the largest festive cluster is recorded in Tumpat, Kelantan with 224 cases while the Simpang Sahari cluster in Labuan recorded 123 cases.

“Therefore, I really hope the people will continue to adhere to the SOPs as the number of cases continues to rise and surpassed the 8,000-mark today,” he said. — Bernama