212 Malaysians stranded in Uzbekistan arrive home

KUALA LUMPUR: A group of 212 Malaysians who were stranded in Tashkent, Uzbekistan arrived safely at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 9pm last night.

Foreign Deputy Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar (pix) said the group departed Uzbekistan yesterday on a Uzbekistan Airways flight which was fully sponsored by the Uzbek government.

“The Malaysian government would like to extend its gratitude to the Uzbekistan government for the help in bringing home the stranded Malaysians,” he said in a statement today.

The same aircraft was used to ferry home some 200 Uzbekistan citizens who were stranded in Malaysia at 11.30pm, under the coordination of the Uzbekistan Embassy here.

Kamarudin, who is also the ministry’s Covid-19 taskforce chairman, said they would continue to monitor Malaysians abroad to ensure those stranded would be brought home immediately. - Bernama