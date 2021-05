KUALA LUMPUR: More than 200 passengers were injured, 47 of them seriously, when two LRT trains collided head-on late last night at the underground tunnel tracks between the Kampung Baru and KLCC station here.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah, who was at the scene, said the incident occurred at about 8.45pm and left a total of 213 people injured.

He said preliminary findings revealed that both trains, one a passenger train from Gombak and bound for Kelana Jaya and another on a test run on the same track, collided head-on causing passengers of the former to fall and suffer injuries.

Mohamad Zainal said the train on the test run was manually operated by a pilot while the Kelana Jaya-bound train with passengers was operated on auto-pilot from the trains control centre.

“It is fortunate the trains were travelling at a lower speed of about 40kmph. We are investigating how this could have happened. We will check if there was a miscommunication between the control centre and the driver behind the train on test run or if there was negligence. As of now, there are no signs of sabotage,“ he told the media.

Mohamad Zainal said the train on test run should have been on the opposite rail tracks which were bound for Gombak.

He said the case is being investigated for “an act that can compromise the safety of passengers of public transportation” under Section 201 of the Road Transport Act.

He said firemen, members of the Civil Defence Force and police rushed to the scene on receiving a distress call and carried out rescue work.

Kuala Lumpur fire and rescue department director Nordin Md Pauzi said rescue work had to be carefully carried out as the accident occurred in a narrow tunnel and the source of electricity that powered the trains could compromise safety.

He said all the passengers were safely evacuated and dozens of ambulances from various hospitals had arrived to ferry them to medical aid.

By about 11pm, all the affected passengers had been evacuated from the train which had stalled on the tracks after the accident.

Photos and videos taken by passengers are circulating on the social media showing bleeding victims who sustained cuts and bruises from the incident in a state of shock.

There were also victims who were in a semi-conscious state on the floor of a coach.

However, police said no fatalities have been reported for now.

In a statement, the LRT service operator Prasarana said the Kelana Jaya LRT line was affected following the incident involving train No.40 and train No.81.

It said that its staff are rendering assistance and rescue aid.