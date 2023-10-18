213 telco towers completed in Sarawak as of Q2 2023 - Teo

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 213 new telecommunication towers have been built out of the planned 864 towers under the National Digital Network (JENDELA) in Sarawak as of the second quarter (Q2) of this year.

Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching said that during the same period, 3,689 out of 3,735 transmitters have also been upgraded, and 106,331 out of 207,135 premises have been provided with optical fibre access.

In addition, she said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has utilised satellite technology to expand internet coverage, particularly in remote areas, with 523 locations now enjoying internet services through Broadband Wireless Access (BWA).

“As of Q2 2023, the 4G coverage in populated areas in Sarawak has reached 87.52 per cent. The remaining initiatives are expected to be completed in stages by the end of 2025,” she said during the question and answer session in Dewan Rakyat today.

She was responding to a question by Ahmad Johnie Zawawi (GPS-Igan), who wanted to know about the implementation of JENDELA in Sarawak and the expected completion of the project, including in the Igan parliamentary constituency.

Teo said that for Igan, seven of the 14 new towers have been completed and operational, while all 50 transmitter stations have been fully upgraded.

Regarding fixed-line broadband services, she said 619 out of 2,791 planned premises have been equipped with optical fibre connections, and both of the planned BWA service locations are also operational.

She added that under the JENDELA initiative, the MCMC is working to provide internet services in areas lacking coverage using various technologies.

However, among the challenges faced by the agency and service providers in expanding internet coverage in rural areas were scattered populations with low population density, access via rivers, and areas without electricity for tower use.

She also mentioned that the Point of Presence (PoP) Phase 1 project involved 60 projects across Sarawak, with two fully completed in the Igan parliamentary constituency.

“For Phase 2 throughout Sarawak, the total project sites are 681, and so far, six have been completed. The remaining projects are scheduled to be completed in stages by Oct 31, 2025.

“For the Igan parliamentary constituency, 16 projects have been listed, and the contractors believe they can complete several projects this year,” she said. - Bernama