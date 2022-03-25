215th Police Day celebrated nationwide in compliance with Covid-19 SOP

KUALA LUMPUR: Themed ‘Polis dan Masyarakat Berpisah Tiada’ (Police and Society are Inseparable), the 215th Police Day celebrations were held simultaneously across the country today in compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) due to Covid-19.

The celebration is held on March 25 each year as an appreciation to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) personnel for their service in carrying out the responsibility entrusted to them in maintaining peace and security in the country.

At the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre (Pulapol), here, the celebration began with a guard-of-honour parade involving 629 officers and policemen entering the parade ground before the main PDRM flags were marched in.

The celebration was also attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani and Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang, who witnessed a flypast by three PDRM helicopters carrying the Jalur Gemilang.

Acryl Sani in his speech said the government’s concern on the needs of the police force in strengthening the team’s service delivery system as well as the allocation of funds for the well-being of its staff and retirees is greatly appreciated.

“PDRM has expressed its readiness to provide any assistance needed to support the government’s policies and efforts in maintaining the well-being of the community,“ he said.

In Putrajaya, the celebration was held in moderation involving the presentation of letters of appreciation to police personnel and the public while in Selangor, 31 members of the public received a certificate of appreciation at the district level celebration at the Shah Alam district police headquarters.

In Negeri Sembilan, the celebration began with the presentation of PDRM Integrity Award certificates to five members including officers from the Negeri Sembilan contingent while in Malacca certificates of appreciation were presented by Melaka acting police chief Datuk Razali Abu Samah to individuals, government agencies and the private sector for their cooperation and support.

In Johor, National News Agency (BERNAMA) photographer Shaifuldin Ahmad was among 10 media personnel who received letters of appreciation in conjunction with the celebration at the state police headquarters, presented by Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat.

Pahang state police chief Datuk Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf reminded police personnel to balance between the demands of work and family adding community leaders are encouraged to work hand in hand with the police force in fighting crime.

In Kelantan, speaking to reporters after the reception, state police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat said the state police would set up cavalry units, tracking dog units (K9) and drone units in the near future to control the state border as well as in preparation for the transition to endemic phase on April 1.

At the event, BERNAMA part-time journalists Habsah Ismail and Wan Muhammad Wan Adam were among 10 media practitioners who received certificates of appreciation in conjunction with the celebrations.

In Terengganu, the celebration was graced with a poem entitled ‘Aku Polis’ (I Am Police) recited by Corporal Nizwan Wahab from the Palace Security Branch who was dressed in a Terengganu police uniform of 1919 on loan from the PDRM Museum.

In Perak, various performances including parachute demonstrations and war dances were held during the celebration which involved a total of 458 police officers and members as well as Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris’ Student Police Volunteer Corps.

In Penang, the celebration included a parade and the presentation of PDRM Integrity Award certificates for 2021 to state police personnel as well as civil servants by Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain.

Similarly in Kedah, state police chief Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad presented certificates of appreciation to police personnel and members of the public who have helped the police in maintaining public order during a ceremony held at the state police contingent headquarters.

In Perlis, its state police chief Datuk Surina Saad reminded police officers to always strive to provide the best service at all times because the people rely on them for protection in any situation.

Meanwhile, in Sabah, demonstrations on rescue procedures and evacuation of important individuals into vehicles during emergency situations were conducted, witnessed by Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah. — Bernama