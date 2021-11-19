217 polling centres to be opened in Malacca tomorrow

MELAKA: A total of 217 polling centres involving 1,109 streams will be opened tomorrow to enable 476,037 voters to cast their ballots in the 15th Malacca State Election.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak reminded all contesting political parties and candidates that the official campaign period would end at 11.59pm today and all forms of campaigning including vote-fishing should be stopped after that.

“No party can appeal for votes, including outside the polling centres and also through social media channels such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and others.

“The EC would also like to remind that all parties and candidates contesting in the state election are prohibited from opening, building or maintaining ‘barung’ (voters’ reference booth) during polling day. Legal action will be taken against those who commit such offences,” he said in a statement.

All voters are advised to cast their votes at the proposed time stated on the MySPR Semak application.

“If for a certain reason, they cannot go to the polling centre during the proposed time, the voters can still do so at anytime between 8am and 5.30pm. However, voters are advised not to wait until the very last minute,” he said.

Ikmalrudin said employers were obliged to allow their workers who are registered voters, to cast their ballot.

Any employer found to have prevented their workers from going out to vote would be taken action against under Section 25(3) of the Election Offences Act 1954 which provides for a fine not exceeding RM5,000 or one year imprisonment upon conviction, he said.

Voters are required to wear a face mask, have their temperature checked, practise physical distancing and use hand sanitiser on polling day while those with symptoms or body temperature exceeding the normal range will still be allowed to vote in a special tent monitored by health officials.

He said voters who are patients under investigation (PUI) and persons under surveillance (PUS) and wish to vote would be allowed with the approval of the district health officer.

To ensure a smooth voting process, the EC reminds all parties, especially voters, candidates and staff not to wear shirts, hats, face masks or bring materials that display names, symbols, pictures of the parties or candidates contesting or campaign materials and any taglines or campaign slogans to the centres.

Those who fail to comply with the rules will be barred from entering the polling station.

The state polls were called following the dissolution of the 28-seat Melaka State Legislative Assembly on Oct 4 after four state assemblymen withdrew their support for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

-Bernama