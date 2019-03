KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 22,047 written warnings were issued to food premises owners and customers who smoked in the shop since the ban on smoking at food premises came into effect in January.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said 20,351 of the warnings were issued against the premises owners for failing to put up no smoking signs while 1,696 other warnings were given to individuals who were caught smoking at food places.

He told Dewan Rakyat today that at the moment, the regulation was still in the education enforcement phase to provide awareness and opportunities for the community to quit their smoking habits.

“As a start, all states had implemented the enforcement encompassing announcing the smoking ban spots through leaflets, individually informed as well as via the mass media and social media.

“The Education Enforcement will cover activities to remind premises owners of their responsibility by putting up no smoking signs and ensure nobody smokes under Regulation 13 of the Control of Tobacco Product Regulations 2004,” he was replying to a question by Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (PH-Ledang) hari ini.

Dzulkefly said the government’s move had also received the support of the people of whom 151,000 Malaysians had signed a petition to continue supporting the implementation while more than 30 professional health bodies and non-governmental organisations continued to support the ministry on banning smoking.

The full enforcement of the smoking ban will be start in June. — Bernama