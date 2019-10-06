22 areas recover from foul-smelling water: Air Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: Twenty-two areas out of the 33 areas affected by foul-smelling water recovered by 6pm yesterday.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) communications and consumer relations department head Abdul Raof Ahmad in a statement today said monitoring, inspection, pool and distribution system cleaning activities were still underway to ensure that all areas affected by the foul-smelling water supply had fully recovered.

“As of 6pm today, 71 new complaints have been received and action is being taken for the sampling and testing process and cleaning of the piping system in the area and premises where the complaints came from.

“Customers in areas that have undergone the cleaning process are advised to contact us if they are still experiencing an offensive smell in the water supply,” he said.

The eleven areas still affected are Puchong Prima, Seri Kembangan and Saujana Puchong in the Petaling district; Bukit Puchong, Bukit Puchong II, Seri Kembangan, Kota Warisan, Salak Tinggi and Taman Mawar BB Salak Tinggi in Sepang district; Bangi Section 3 in Hulu Langat district and Saujana Putra, Kuala Langat.

He said Air Selangor would continue to provide updates and status from time to time and consumers could call 15300 or WhatsApp to 019-2800919/ 019-2816793 for assistance. - Bernama