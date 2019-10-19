22 foreigners working as GROs detained

KUALA LUMPUR: Twenty-two foreign women, believed to be working as guest relations officers, were arrested in a raid at an entertainment centre at Jalan Loke Yew near here early today.

The foreigners, comprising 19 Vietnamese nationals, Thai (two) and an Indonesian, aged between 19 and 38, were arrested in a raid under Ops Noda at about 1.30am, said Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department head SAC Rusdi Mohd Isa.

He said two Malaysian men, aged 28 and 42, believed to be the caretakers at the premises, were also arrested.

The police also rounded up 37 patrons, including five women at the premises, and six of them tested positive for drugs, he added. — Bernama