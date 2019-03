JAKARTA: A total of 22 Malaysian tourists have been reportedly trapped in the landslide which occurred at the Tiu Kelep Waterfall, Senaru Baru, in North Lombok.

The landslide in the waterfall area occurred after earthquakes with magnitudes above 5.0 on the Richter scale jolted Lombok Island, Indonesia, this afternoon.

North Lombok Regional Secretariat and Protocol chief Mujaddid Muhas in a statement said there were 40 tourists in the area when the incident occurred.

“Thus far, two people have been confirmed dead, while the rescue and evacuation process are still being carried out,” he said.

The first quake, with a magnitude of 5.8 on the Richter scale occurred at 2.07pm Western Indonesia Time and the epicentre was 24km northeast of East Lombok-West Nusa Tenggara.

According to Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency (BMKG), it was followed by another quake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale with the epicentre 7km northwest of East Lombok-West Nusa Tenggara at 2.09pm.

The earthquake was felt in North Lombok, Central Lombok, West Lombok and all the way to Denpasar, in Bali.

Meanwhile, a tourist agent in Mataram, Lombok, known as Pak Arno, said the Malaysian travellers were staying at a hotel in Mataram.

He said the authorities were in the midst of evacuating all victims involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta said the embassy was coordinating with local authorities pertaining to the incident.

“There are Malaysian tourists reported missing,” he said. — Bernama