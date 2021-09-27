22 political secretaries to ministers take oath of secrecy

PUTRAJAYA: Twenty two political secretaries to Cabinet ministers today took their oath of secrecy before Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The oath taking ceremony held at Perdana Putra here was led by Datuk Syed Mohd Fazmi Sayid Mohammad who is the political secretary to the Prime Minister.

Also appointed as political secretary to the Prime Minister was Datuk Mohammad Anuar Mohd Yunus.

Also taking oath as political secretary were Muhammad Hilman Idham (Senior Minister of international Trade and industry; Datuk Hamzah Brahim (Senior Minister of Works) and Mohd Fahim Mohd Farid (Senior Minister of Education).

Former Sungai Besar MP Datuk Dr Budiman Mohd Zohdi also took his oath as political secretary to Communications and Multimedia Minister.

Also taking oath as political secretary were Ling Tian Soo (Transport Minister); Datuk Khamarulazlan Mohamad Hanafiah (Human Resource Minister); Jonnybone J Kurum (Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs)); Dr Mohd Zuhdi Marsuki (Environment and Water Minister); Datuk Shah Headan Ayoob Hussain Shah (Higher Education Minister); Datuk Ahmad Darus (Housing and Local Government Minister).

Datuk Megat Firdouz Tan Seri Megat Junid (Health Minister), Haliza Abdullah (National Unity Minister); Datuk Norshida Ibrahim (Science, Technology and Innovation Minister); Zahari Kechik (Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy)); Muhammad Mujahidin Zulkifli (Foreign Minister); Nor Hizwan Ahmad (Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister).

Datuk Seri Syed Hamzah Syed Paie (Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law)); Mohammed Kamaluddin Mohd Effendie (Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister); Muhammad Nur Aizat Noor Azam (Rural Development Minister) and Wan Rohimi Wan Daud (Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) ).

The ceremony concluded with a photo session with the Prime Minister. — Bernama