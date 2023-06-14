22 PR1MA projects under construction including ‘sick’ ones

KUALA LUMPUR: Twenty-two 1Malaysia People’s Housing Programme (PR1MA) projects are currently under construction including 13 of which are deemed ‘sick’ ones.

Deputy Local Government Development Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said that as of yesterday (June 13), there were 54 PR1MA projects recorded as having been fully completed, while another 10 projects were still in planning.

“Of the 54 projects that have been completed, two of them have received the Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC), but are still in the process of inspecting the defects before the units are handed over to the buyers.

“Four more projects are in the process of handing over the keys in stages starting yesterday,“ he said during the a question and answer session in the Dewan Rakyat, today in response to Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden’s (PN-Alor Setar) question about the number of PR1MA housing projects that have not yet been successfully handed over. to buyers and the number in each state.

In terms of the PR1MA project breakdown (still under construction) for each state, Akmal Nasrullah said there are five projects in Sabah; Malacca (three); two each in Kedah, Kelantan, Pahang, Penang, Negeri Sembilan and Selangor, while one project each in Kedah and the Federal Territories.

“We (ministry) are making sure that every PR1MA project that is ‘sick’ will be completed by the end of 2024,“ he said.

He also advised the public who are interested in buying a PR1MA house to deal directly with the PR1MA management to prevent them from becoming victims of fraud. -Bernama