22 roads to be temporarily closed for National Day 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: Twenty-two roads leading to the venue of the National Day 2023 celebration in Putrajaya will be temporarily closed to ensure the event on Aug 31 goes smoothly.

Royal Malaysia Police Management Department assistant director of Management (Administration and Budget) ACP Rizal Abd Rahman Sidek said the road closure would take place from 5 am to 11 am.

“Among the routes involved are Persiaran Perdana from Dataran Putra, Lebuh Wawasan, Lebuh Bestari, Lebuh Saujana leading to Persiaran Perdana, Jalan Pembangunan from Jalan Tun Abdul Razak and Jalan Pemodernan,” he said in an interview with RTM’s Selangor FM today.

Rizal said for the full list of closed roads, the public can visit the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department’s official Facebook page.

He said to facilitate the movement of the public, the organisers have provided two intermediate buses at the Putrajaya Sentral Terminal and at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC). -Bernama