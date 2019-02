PUNCAK ALAM: A total of 22 people have tested positive for the Chikungunya virus among the 25 reported cases in Tanjung Sepat, Selangor.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said 22 people were found to have the virus through laboratory test while three others also showing the symptoms of Chikungunya tested negative.

“All patients are stable and are receiving outpatient treatments and not admitted to the hospital,“ he said at a press conference after launching MyCare Medical4Gaza campaign here today.

“Control activities were conducted daily with the total number of activities for the destroying of mosquito breeding grounds near 649 houses. A total of 1,740 houses were also fogged.”

Earlier, Dzulkefly officiated at the Medical4Gaza campaign that was organised by the Humanitarian Care Malaysia (MyCare) with Econsave Cash and Carry.

The campaign was to raise RM3 million by April to help treat 2,400 Palestinians who were injured by Israel cruelty in the besieged Gaza strip.

MyCare ceo Kamarul Zaman Shaharul Anwar said medical aid has become the highest main priority in humanitarian aids demand.

He said there was a shortage of medical supplies in Gaza and are getting worse after countless attack on The Great Return March.

“The attacks are still on-going, recently on Feb 8, the Gaza health official said one of the teenagers was shot age 18 years old and another is 14 years old.

“At least 249 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli military since March last year,“ he said.

Kamarul added that MyCare were able to enter Gaza last year and has identified more than 7,000 patients waiting for immediate surgical treatment.

“The hospitals are lack of latest technology of medical equipment and in need of specialists. When we visited one of the hospitals, they only had the basic equipment, too outdated to carry out surgeries.” He said.

MyCare plans to send over 60 specialists physicians from Malaysia. For the first phase, a total of 15 doctors will be sent to Gaza and serve for 10 to 15 days.