PORT DICKSON: Police have detained a man believed to be involved in a syndicate offering non-existent loans involving losses estimated at RM260,000.

District police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said the 22-year-old suspect was picked up in front of a bank at Port Dickson Waterfront on Monday at about 11.30pm.

“The arrest has led to the seizure of 12 ATM cards of various banks, mobile phones and RM8,000 cash.

“Checks revealed that all of the ATM cards did not belong to the suspect,“ he told a press conference, here today.

He said the modus operandi of the suspect was to use bank accounts not belonging to him for the victims to make money transfers that were supposed to be deposits and fees before they got the full amount of money they wanted to borrow.

“When the victims transferred the money requested by the suspect, he then disappeared. To date, the suspect is believed to be involved in 15 cases nationwide with estimated losses of about RM260,000,” he said.

In another development, Aidi Sham said three men, aged between 17 and 22, were arrested just an hour after they had robbed a retail shop on Nov 17.

“A machete used in the robbery was also seized,” he added. - Bernama