220 T’ganu RTD personnel mobilised to monitor traffic offences

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu Road Transport Department (RTD) has mobilised 220 personnel beginning yesterday (July 7) until July 13 to ensure road users’ full compliance with the law.

Its director Zulkarnain Mat Yasin said the integrated operations were also carried out with the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) and Immigration Department on July 7-8 and July 12-13.

“Apart from going undercover as passengers, Terengganu RTD personnel also conducted urine screenings on all express bus drivers during this special operation.

“Previously, the tests were conducted at random on bus drivers. However, this time, both first and second drivers must undergo urine tests to ensure the safety of the passengers,” he told reporters after inspecting the Kuala Terengganu bus station last night.

Zulkarnain also reminded bus drivers to always abide by all regulations as the demerit points for public vehicles are more stringent than ordinary drivers under the Demerit Points System for Traffic Offences (Kejara).

He said Terengganu RTD also deployed Motorcycle Enforcement Unit (UPB) and the Highway Enforcement Unit (UPLR) to monitor offences on the road.

The special operation would focus on nine offences such as beating the red light, overtaking at double lines, using a mobile phone while driving, overload vehicles, driving in the emergency lane, not using seat belts and cutting queues.

Zulkarnain said the patrolling would also be carried out at 20 accident-prone hotspots.

“The monitoring is hoped to reduce the number of accidents, especially fatal crashes. Stern action would be taken against all offenders without comprise,” he added. - Bernama